Northeast Ohio man with coronavirus may be cleared to return from Asia soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- The FOX 8 I-Team found a local man infected with the coronavirus may soon get out of the hospital, and he and his wife have a message for everyone.

With concern over the coronavirus at an all-time high, they said don’t panic.

The 83-year-old great-grandfather from Northeast Ohio spoke exclusively to the I-Team.

“The chances are slim that you’ll get it and slimmer yet that you’ll die from it. It can happen, but again, the odds are in your favor," the man said.

The man and his wife were touring Asia on the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Hundreds of passengers tested positive for the coronavirus, including that great-grandfather.

But from a hospital bed in Japan, he said he’s now had one negative test. Not enough to be released, but a first step.

“They just checked my nose and my throat. They swab it. And I hate that part. I don’t like it at all," he said. “I’m hoping for the best.”

Meantime, his wife has just been released from quarantine and sent to a hotel.

She was forced to spend weeks alone in a room on the ship and in a room on land to make sure she did not have the coronavirus. She didn’t get it. So she said she’s now free. Yet, still not allowed to even visit her husband.

“He wants to come so badly. When I got here, that was the most incredible ride I’ve ever had in my life," she said. “Oh, my gosh, I feel like I got out of prison.”

But it still isn’t clear when the local couple will fly back into Cleveland. There are no plane reservations until the man in the hospital has a complete recovery. Even then, there's no telling how much the husband and wife if they will be held up being checked out when they get back to the United States.

“That’s gonna be unbelievable. I’ll be sleeping in my big bed again," the senior citizen patient said.

And his wife also added words of encouragement for people worried about the coronavirus.

“You never know when a flu or something would break out," she said.

The man in the hospital said he needs another test or two for the coronavirus coming back negative before he will be released. He’s optimistic that will happen soon.

We agreed not to identify that couple.

Continuing coverage here