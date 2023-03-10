EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – East Cleveland Jail logs show, for the past three days, no one has been booked in the jail.

The lack of suspects in the jail caught the eye of East Cleveland Law Director Willa Hemmons. She says as part of her job, she checks the logs daily.

She wonders if the recent investigation and indictments of former and current East Cleveland officers is causing the reduction of suspects being detained at the jail.

“I think the response by the police officers is they are very leery of detaining any recalcitrant suspects,” Hemmons said. “It’s unfortunately put a taint on the entire police department.”

A total of 16 former and current East Cleveland police officers have been indicted. The newest indictments were announced Wednesday when Cuyahoga County prosecutors showed disturbing body camera video.

Officials say the video shows why the officers were charged. In many of the cases, people being arrested were assaulted by officers even though they were showing their hands and were not threats.

Some East Cleveland police sources, however, say arrests are down due to a shortage in staff.

The FOX 8 I-Team requested the jail logs for the month of February. The information that was sent to us shows that, on most days, at least one person was arrested, charged and brought to the jail.

The current East Cleveland police chief says he believes the officers that remain are “very good” and that he will be able to rebuild the department. The chief also said that he has enough officers to adequately provide police protection for the city