No mail for months: Cleveland man goes looking for answers at post office

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team obtained video raising questions after a Cleveland man said he got no mail for months.

Jose Muniz recorded an encounter at his neighborhood post office and he turned to the I-Team still trying to figure why he’d been getting no mail.

Muniz lives near West 62nd Street and Denison Avenue. He said he found it odd he hadn’t received any mail since December. He said he couldn’t get a good reason why.

So, the other day, he went to the post office at West 65th Street and Lorain Avenue. He said a worker handed him a bin filled with overdue bills, tax documents, paperwork for food stamps and more.

“He’s not back there more than three minutes. He comes back with a bin, and I looked down and I said, ‘Is that all of our mail?’” Muniz said.

Then, Muniz showed the I TEAM video he said he recorded at the post office as he finally got his mail.

“I’m the manager,” a man said.

“This has been here the whole time?” Muniz said.

“Yep,” the man replied.

“Please don’t give me that you just found it,” Muniz said.

“I did just find it. I’ve been trying to look for it. I thought that the carrier… I was under the impression if the carrier was receiving anything he was delivering it,” the man behind the counter said.



For months, the I-Team has been reporting on your problems with the mail. Not getting cards, checks, a prescription or a package. The U.S. Postal Service has blamed the amount of holiday mail and the COVID-19 outbreak.

Muniz said he got the same excuses even as he got nothing in his mailbox. But, how could he get nothing for so long?

Muniz said one worker told him a mail carrier felt threatened when he’d asked about his missing mail. A man at that neighborhood post office told the I-Team the hold up may have had something to do with vicious dogs on the street.

Ultimately, a postal service spokesperson issued a statement:

“The Postal Service has communicated directly with the customer concerning the customer’s mail delivery and the customer is aware of why the mail is being held for pick up at the local post office. The Postal Service will not comment further on this customer issue, and invites the customer to reach out to the local Post Office to resolve the issue.” USPS

Meantime, the worker videotaped by Muniz when he finally got his mail didn’t like being recorded.

“Are you recording me right now? You need to turn that off,” the man said.

Muniz said he sees it this way.

“If you’re going to stop somebody’s mail, notify them so they can find a solution to the problem.

He said he’s now getting mail again while still sorting through what he should have received a long time ago.

