CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered a new mystery surrounding a long delay in getting Cleveland police to the scene where a man had died.

City Hall promised a review to see what happened with this call. But, 6 months later, we found the mayor’s office has no record of any internal investigation.

The case goes back to last September. A 911 call came too late to save a man inside a home in the 4500 block of East 174.

Visitors found Kenneth Coleman dead.

But records show an extraordinary delay in getting Cleveland safety forces there to investigate.

The I-Team discovered it took 16 minutes to get an ambulance there and more than an hour to get a police car there.

Investigators determined there was no foul play, but we asked, why was there a delay.

The safety director’s office told us that would be investigated.

Now, months later, it took 7 emails to the mayor’s office to find out that city hall has no record of any internal review.

So, now, the mayor’s office tells us it is now looking into why.

At the time, Keith Coleman spoke to us by phone about waiting for police with his brother deceased.

He said, “It’s a picture that I want to get out of my head. It’s something you don’t want to linger in your head.”



A woman first called 911 saying, “Me and my friend, we came over here to check on one of my friends. He’s passed out in the kitchen.”



After that, it took 16 minutes to get an ambulance there.

Then, long after EMS notified police the man had died, dispatch records indicate, “ANOTHER CALL FROM EMS/MED 13 ON SCN REQ ETA.” In other words, an EMS crew asking when police would arrive.

Then, later, another entry in dispatch notes shows, “EMS STS THEY HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR AN HOUR.”

Keith Coleman told us he even called back 911 twice asking, ‘Where are the police?”

He told us, “No, I didn’t know I was going to be waiting and…It was disappointing.”

This death appeared to be tied to natural causes. Not a ‘top’ priority call for Cleveland police, but still a priority two.



The I-Team has reported on chronic short-staffing with Cleveland police. Not clear yet if that was a factor in this case.

The city says when this call came in, police in that section of town also handled calls for stalking, domestic violence, and robbery.

The city also says police sent a car to this case 47 minutes after getting called by EMS. But, again, that turned out to be well over an hour after the first 911 call.

Keith Coleman believes no case like this deserves a delay.

We’ll update this story if we get any explanation for why no review was done after it had been announced.