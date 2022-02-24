No GPS? The old-fashioned way Cleveland plows know where to go

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Internal City of Cleveland emails obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team are now exposing the old-fashioned way city plow crews know where to go.

Photos show old paper maps, and other pictures show bosses help to keep track of streets getting plowed with assignments printed out on paper.

So, we checked back on the city’s promise to make changes and do a better job plowing your streets.

Good chance, you get around with the help of GPS maps on a screen in your car or on your phone.

New managers at city hall have said they’re looking into new electronic mapping systems for the plow drivers, so we asked what’s going on with that.

The City of Cleveland’s Chief Operating Officer, Bonnie Teeuwen, said, “We continue to reach out to a variety of companies.”

She told us the city has been talking to about a half-dozen companies as the city moves toward installing a new system for routing plows.

But, it can’t happen overnight. In fact, maybe not until next fall.

Teeuwen said, “It’s a tight schedule, but the anticipation is by next snow and ice season, we would have this up and running.”

This comes to light as the city just fired a plow driver.

A citizen recorded a city truck clearing a private driveway and then that witness turned to the I TEAM. That led to an internal investigation.

Now, the driver has been fired.

The city still is not getting into specifics about the matter since the driver can still appeal. We’re filing records requests to find out more, but the case puts another spotlight on where city plows go and how they’re monitored.

The city’s chief operating officer added, “I believe that we, as public servants, have a very high standard to work towards.”

The last big snowstorm left so many people disgusted by how long it took to get the streets plowed.

Among them, George Lattimer, the manager of the Mr. Tire store on Lorain.

He said, “They’re waiting too long and people are getting stuck left and right. I had multiple people stuck at this corner.”

Many city trucks used in plowing have trackers to show where they are at any time, but not all have that.

Lattimer told us he’s glad to hear of a big fix in the works. Now, he hopes that it gets done.

He said, “We’ve heard all kinds of political promises over the years. I just want it to become a reality instead of a pipe dream.”

The city says it could take until next fall to get the new plow truck mapping system for a variety of reasons.

The city still has to evaluate proposals from companies, consider the cost, order the equipment, get the equipment installed and then have workers trained on it.