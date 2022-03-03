No death penalty sought in Cleveland officer’s murder

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said it will not seek the death penalty in the murder of Cleveland Officer Shane Bartek, the FOX 8 I-Team learned Thursday.

The capital review committee reviewed the case and consulted with Bartek’s family before deciding against seeking capital charges against 18-year-old Tamara McLoyd.

Tamara McLoyd looks at the FOX 8 camera in a pretrial hearing for the murder of Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek (FOX 8 Photo)

She faces 10 charges, including aggravated murder in the 25-year-old’s death.

Bartek was off duty when he was killed in a carjacking on Rocky River Drive on Dec. 31. Police said McLoyd ambushed him and the two struggled for her gun before he was shot.

McLoyd took off in his car, which was found hours later during a pursuit, police said. The driver was charged with receiving stolen property. McLoyd was arrested a short time later.

Shane Bartek

Bartek had worked in the Fifth District since 2019.