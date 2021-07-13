No charges for racial incident involving local police chief

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found no criminal charges will be filed for a note considered racially insensitive, a note left a by a local police chief for an African-American officer.

Tuesday, The Lorain County Prosecutor’s office released a ruling to FOX 8.

The ruling called what the chief did “reprehensible”, but not a crime.

Last month, we revealed what happened inside the Sheffield Lake police station.

The video sparked outrage nationwide.

You see Chief Anthony Campo placing a note on the raincoat of an African-American officer. The mayor told us the note referred to the “Ku Klux Klan.”

After the incident came to light, Campo was placed on leave, and he then quickly retired.

Still, Mayor Dennis Bring asked for an outside review by the Lorain County Prosecutor’s office.

The review referred to the note including “Ku Klux Klan.” And, the review shows, “It is also reported Campo made a cone-shaped hat in the style of the KKK…advised the officer he would have to wear the hat to his next service call.”

The prosecutor’s office reviewed a series of possible charges. In the end, the chief of staff recommended no charges since the investigation showed the officer was not in fear for his safety, and he did not have any property damaged.

Additionally, the prosecutor’s office concluded what the chief did was “an ill-conceived attempt at humor.”

While the mayor had the case reviewed by an outside agency, he stood ready to live with the final decision.

Mayor Bring said, “I guess you have to have faith in somebody else’s professionalism. If they say, ‘no’,

we’ll move on. He’ll retire as part of his life, and we’ll move on as part of our city.”

The mayor says, after the incident, police and city hall got calls from around the country.

Locally, the NAACP and other civil rights groups also spoke out.

As the news first broke, The I-Team went to see the chief at his home, and he asked us to leave the property without answering any questions.

Previously, and for this story, we also left messages for the officer targeted by that note, and he has not returned calls.

Ultimately, video of the incident was seen nationwide, but it will not be seen in a criminal courtroom.