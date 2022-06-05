Previously aired video: Attorney says he wants to know why Watson gave $5k to spa owner

HOUSTON (AP) — Lawyers for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson have confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team, the NFL has finished interviewing him while investigating whether or not he violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

Atty. Rusty Hardin says NFL investigators met with Watson for a total of four days. The investigators met with Watson for three days in May and just recently met with Watson for one additional day.

Hardin said he does not know when the NFL will release their decision or issue any possible discipline. Hardin did say he expects the decision to come later this month or sometime in July.

Hardin, and Atty. Leah Graham, who also represents Watson, both have said that the investigators were very thorough and that the star quarterback cooperated fully.

Atty. Tony Buzbee, who represents the 23 accusers, has told the I-Team he believes the NFL’s investigation is “bogus.” He said the investigators talked to some of the accusers.

And, last week, the I-Team reported, Buzbee said he will be filing yet another suit any day now.

The accusers all allege sexual misconduct by Watson.

Watson has denied all the allegations and says he wants to clear his name.