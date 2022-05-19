NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– The mayor of Newburgh Heights told the FOX 8 I-Team the village stopped issuing speed camera tickets while it reviews a ruling from the Ohio Supreme Court.

The court issued an opinion in litigation involving speed cameras Thursday morning.

The ruling said, in short, state lawmakers have the right to withhold state money from towns making money off of speed cameras.

Newburgh Heights developed a reputation for sending out tens of thousands of tickets a year largely from an officer standing along Interstate 77 clocking speeders with a camera.

The I-Team saw an officer clocking more speeders on Thursday. But when we spoke later with Newburgh Heights Mayor Gigi Traore, she said the speed camera program there has been been shut down as the town looks at the court ruling.

The mayor said she’s “disappointed,” but she wants to make sure the town is “in compliance” with the ruling. She said it’s not clear yet what financial impact there would be in Newburgh Heights if police there continued issuing speed camera tickets but lawmakers withheld state funding.

State Rep. Tom Patton said he’s very happy with the ruling because it affects every town statewide.

Patton introduced several bills hoping to pass new laws to shut down most speed camera operations. He said he believes the new court ruling could help him get the new laws passed.