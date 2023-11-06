NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found, in the last year, the village of Newburgh Heights has sent out 90,000 speed camera tickets.

Yet, the town just laid off workers claiming money problems.

Newburgh Heights has become notorious for clocking speeders with a camera along I-77, sending out tickets with fines from $180 to $200.

But now, the village claims it is short on money and had to lay off three workers.

So, we checked. How many drivers get those tickets and big fines?

The Garfield Heights Municipal Court says, since last September, the village has sent out more than 90,000 speed camera tickets.

Many drivers have told us they see that as nothing but a way for the village to make money.

Recently, the mayor admitted to the I-Team that the village hopes to improve safety, but it also depends on that money.

“It’s both, right? You can’t have safety if we don’t have the revenue to cover it,” said Mayor Gigi Traore in September. “It’s what we have for our residents, so we can continue the services we have for our residents.”

Not everyone pays the fines, but the court has told us it has collected millions of dollars in fines for the village.