New video shows moments after wrong-way driver crashed into tractor-trailer

CLEVELAND (WJW) – New video released to the FOX 8 I-Team puts you in the middle of the scene just after a local wrong-way driver crashed head-on into a tractor trailer.

Cleveland Police body camera video sheds new light on how that could happen.

It happened three weeks ago on I-90 near East 185th Street.

Ohio Department of Transportation cameras captured a violent collision. The new video takes you onto the highway moments later.

You see an officer find the driver of the car on the side of the road, and you hear, “She’s breathing, but she’s not conscious.”

The officer tries to get a response by saying, “Ma’am?”

Another officer asks a witness, “Who was driving the truck?” and the witness points up the highway.

Police later get to talk to the driver of the truck as he’s inside an ambulance.

“As I was driving, I noticed headlights. I know that headlights shouldn’t be coming my way,” the driver told an officer. “So, when I saw her, I merged to the right. When I came this way, she came with me, so in the process of me trying to avoid her, she hit me.”

When you look back at that crash video, you can’t help but wonder how anyone survived.

For weeks, the driver of that car has been fighting for her life. We’ve confirmed she’s still in the hospital. As of Friday afternoon, University Hospitals said she was still in critical condition.

Meanwhile, what led to the crash is still under investigation.

That night, a witness had called 911 to report, “I’m on the freeway and down the road someone just got on driving the wrong way.”

We reported earlier that highway video showed the driver getting on I-90 near Babbitt Road. The crash took place just over a minute and a half later.

The new video shows investigators trying to save a life and, at the same time, trying to understand what happened.

We’ve also requested the police report on the crash, but it has not been released yet.