Newly released video shows Cleveland police find 11-year-old carrying loaded gun: I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows the moment Cleveland Police found an 11-year-old had a gun.

But, they didn’t find it until long after they’d picked up the child at a school and driven him to a Cuyahoga County social services building.

It happened last month. The city released police body camera video to the I-Team after a records request.

The case began when police were called to Franklin Roosevelt Elementary School.

A social worker asked police to take a child downtown so that she could straighten out a domestic situation.

As police walked the child out to their patrol car, you hear them ask, “You OK?” and they opened the door and let the child into the back seat.

The video does not show officers ever searching the child.

Police then drove to the headquarters for Cuyahoga County child welfare workers. At a checkpoint just inside, a security guard told the child to walk through a metal detector.

He hesitated, mumbled something and made the officers suspicious.

So, one officer asked, “What you got?”

The child answered, “Something that I’m not supposed to have.”

At that point, the officer says, “Keep your hands up. Keep your hands up.”

As he lifts the child’s shirt, he finds a gun in the little boy’s waistband of his pants. Police found the gun to be loaded, too.

Officers asked, “Anything else on you?”

They can be heard saying, “Brought that to school?” You were picked up at school.”

The child responds with, “It was in a bush.”

So, police pressed him with, “A bush? So you brought it into school.”

Cleveland Police say they are now doing an internal review, looking at how and why officers transported that child without checking for or finding that gun.

A report shows the child told police he had the gun for protection from a relative.

Back at the county building, the child insisted, “No, I ain’t bring it into school.”

Police answered with, “You were picked up at school. It was in a bush, so you brought it into school.”

The child continued with, “No, I ain’t bring it into school. I threw it and…”

Finally, an officer said, ”They’ve got metal detectors there. How did you get through the metal detectors?”

As the little boy walked away, he said, “I threw it in the bush.”

We’ve also checked for any criminal charges against the child in Juvenile Court for having that gun, but so far, nothing has been filed.

Meanwhile, the gun was discovered at a county building recently in the spotlight as the I-Team has exposed other trouble there.

Social workers have raised concerns about teens living in that building for days and sometime weeks, often turning violent. Social workers process some of the county’s most troubled kids there as workers find foster homes for them.