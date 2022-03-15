RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol released new video of a March 6 pursuit, where the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle and ended up stealing two more vehicles including a patrol cruiser.

The suspect in the case, Jeremy Reynolds, is being held in the Richland County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

He is facing charges a felony charge of failing to comply with a police order.

Reynolds has entered not guilty pleas.

His case has been sent to the Richland County grand jury to determine if he should be indicted.

Officials say the case remains under investigation and additional charges could be filed.