CLEVELAND (WJW)– A 23-year-old man who led police on a high-speed chase and is a suspect in a viral video pointing a gun at a Cleveland police officer is expected in court Wednesday.

Anthony Bonner is being held on a $75,000 bond. He was arrested Friday after a pursuit that started in Euclid and ended on Cleveland’s east side.

A hearing for Bonner is set for 8:30 a.m.

The FOX 8 I-Team obtained dash camera video from Euclid and helicopter video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol that shows the chase and his arrest.

He is facing several charges including aggravated burglary, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence. He is currently being held in the Cuyahoga County jail.

The I-Team also found Bonner was out on bond on a murder charge when he was arrested last week.