CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained more video from a violent hold-up carried out by armed robbers in downtown Cleveland.

Police body camera video takes you to the scene after the attack involving a group of men robbing people. It was an attack similar to what happened to a Browns player this week.

The new video comes from an armed robbery last month in the heart of downtown, a block from Public Square. A group of men hopped out of a vehicle and robbed people checking into a hotel. They also pistol-whipped one victim.

The security video shows a couple of the victims tried to come to the rescue of the man getting beaten, but the robbers with guns raised their weapons to get everyone to stay back.

Police video shows one victim talking to police.

“The car pulled up. Everybody pulled out guns,” he said.

“You guys were standing out here?” an officer asked.

“Right here by the doors,” the victim answered.

“Did they say anything to you?” the officer asked.

“They didn’t say much besides ‘take off everything,'” the victim said. “They even tried to steal our luggage.”

While that happened last month, just this week Browns lineman Perrion Winfrey reported a group of armed robbers held up him and another man in a downtown parking lot. Those thieves also stole a truck belonging to a Browns player.

And, the day before, thieves went into a downtown parking garage and stole cars, including one belonging to another Browns player.

No one has been arrested for any of the crimes.

The I-Team also reported a spike in many felony crimes downtown over the first four months of the year.