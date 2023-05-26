BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) — A community group has created a new memorial to honor the fallen, and got the project finished just in time for Memorial Day.

You’ll now see a group of flags flying in honor of all branches of the military along with prisoners of war.

The project was created by the people from Brooklyn Acres Mutual Homes, a housing cooperative in Brooklyn.

“We’ve been talking about it for a while. The board got together, and we said, ‘Let’s do it,'” said Rob Slattery, who led the project.

This comes as the housing development is marking its 80th anniversary, he added.

“It was housing built at the end of World War II,” Slattery said. “The first residents were veterans coming home from World War II.”

The memorial stands on Ridge Road, south of Memphis Avenue.

We’re told Brooklyn’s Memorial Day parade will pass by there on Monday.