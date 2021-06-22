New trial ordered for convicted Cleveland killer in 30-year fight for justice

** Editor’s note: The video above shows previously aired coverage of this story **

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Last month, the I-Team captured John Tiedjen walking into Cuyahoga County Court trying to clear his name and go home after already doing more than 30 years in prison.

On that day, he spoke to us by phone from behind bars.

Tiedjen said, “I didn’t do the crime. And, I’m hoping the outcome comes out, the truth comes out, find out that I didn’t do it.”

Tiedjen has been serving a sentence of 18 years to life in prison. Convicted for killing his roommate in Cleveland in 1989.

But attorney Kim Corral showed the court crime scene photos, and she argued some had been kept hidden from defense lawyers. She also argued some photos revealed possible evidence that was never investigated.

Tiedjen also said to FOX 8, “Now, it’s still worth fighting because…the facts that came out that they withheld and all this evidence that’s coming out now.”

An evidence specialist with a company called Evidence Room also created an animation to show the victim took his own life, and police got it wrong. Scott Roder also stressed the questions raised with a closer look at the crime scene photos.

Roder said, “Some of these photographs don’t nearly come to any level of a complete or comprehensive documentation of this crime scene.”

At times, we’ve seen inmates walk out of jail, right out the front door of the justice center. They’ve walked out to freedom after clearing their names in old cases.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors have argued in court papers Tiedjen has told conflicting stories about what happened. Tiedjen has said he felt pressured by police back in ’89. And, he’s still claiming that.

We asked about his multiple stories, and he answered, “Well the police told me what to say.”

We’ve requested comment from the prosecutor’s office about the new ruling.

A court entry shows the new trial date set for next month.