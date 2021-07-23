New sex charges filed against Mayfield teacher

Editor’s note: Previously aired video shows the moment police arrested him on sex charges

MAYFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — A grand jury has indicted a Mayfield Middle School teacher on sex charges involving 8 juvenile victims — 7 female victims and 1 male victim.

Investigators believe Daniel Carlson contacted students over social media and asked for lewd pictures.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors indicted Carlson on charges including illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance as well extortion and prostitution.

Highland Heights police led the investigation after Mayfield City Schools said a female student came forward.

After that, more victims came forward.

Carlson also served as the high school girls track coach.

The I-Team recently showed you body camera video of Carlson’s arrest.

The video shows Carlson extremely calm and relaxed when officers took him into custody as he left a local hospital.

An officer can be heard saying, “We have a warrant for your arrest, OK, for pandering obscenity with a minor. I’m sure you’re kind of aware what’s going on, OK? So, you’re under arrest as of this point…”

All Carlson does is nod and say, “Yep. Yep.”

We’ve learned Highland Heights police seized electronics from Carlson including tablets, flash drives, and a computer as detectives looked for evidence

We also reviewed his school personnel file.

A letter shows Carlson resigned “due to personal reasons” as the investigation began. We saw no complaints or warning signs in the file.

No one answered on the day when we went to his address, and his attorney had no comment.

Carlson will now go to Cuyahoga County Court to face a judge and begin defending himself.