CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found a new sex charge filed against a former local teacher already labelled a sex offender.

Cleveland police have filed a complaint for gross sexual imposition against Gregory Kinat.

But, the new charge relates back to an incident in 2019.

An investigator wrote in court records that the new complaint is tied to when Kinat was a music teacher at Our Lady of Angels. Police say, in September of 2019, he groped a 12-year-old girl in class.

Kinat made headlines in 2021 when he was convicted for sending sexually explicit messages to an undercover agent he thought was a teen girl.

A judge sent him to prison.

The new charge grew out of a police report filed last year.

The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland issued the following statement for this story.

“Our Lady of Angels School (OLA) and the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland only now just learned from WJW of this new and disturbing charge against Gregory Kinat. Kinat was once employed by OLA, but was immediately placed on leave after his February 8, 2021 arrest on importuning felony charges and his employment thereafter terminated. Those charges arose from Kinat’s interaction with an undercover law enforcement officer and did not involve any OLA student or other minor.

“As for the new charge being brought against Mr. Kinat, OLA stands ready to cooperate with law enforcement in any way it can.”

We tried reaching out to Kinat and to a former attorney.

Records show he made a brief appearance Tuesday in Cleveland Municipal Court. The new case will likely now be taken up by a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.