CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered new developments in the investigation into the case of two people shot to death in the Cleveland Metroparks.

The case remains one of Northeast Ohio’s biggest unsolved mysteries, but now we’ve learned of a new push to crack the case.

Multiple sources confirm to the I-Team that investigators just had a big meeting about it. They met to come up with new ways to take a look at the case and solve it.

Back in June of 2019, someone shot and killed Kate Brown and Carnell Sledge. It happened in broad daylight in the Rocky River Reservation.

Now, nearly three years later, the families of the victims hope the new effort by detectives will finally lead to justice.

Darlene Sledge, Carnell’s mother, said, “I appreciate it. That means that maybe something was overlooked. Maybe there’s something new for people to talk about.”

Tom Brown, Kate’s father, said, “Well, they had a meeting with the FBI the first week of April. We were told they’d get back in touch with us.”

Tom said he’s encouraged to hear investigators talking about fresh ideas for cracking the case. At the same time, the family has no more patience.



“It’s awfully frustrating. Yeah, they say this, they say that, but where’s the results? We have no idea,” he said.

The metroparks would not answer questions for the I-Team, but a spokesperson released a statement that said:

“We are continuing our investigation of this case under new Chief Stillman and continue to work with the FBI on all efforts to bring justice for the victims and their families.”

The I-Team also checked with other investigators. The FBI also issued a statement. It said:

“We continue to pursue the case based on a well-defined investigative strategy. We appreciate the public’s attention to our case and continue to encourage those with information, even if they are not certain of its value, to come forward by calling the Cleveland FBI at 216-522-1400 or tips.fbi.gov.”

We also checked with Cuyahoga County Prosecutors. They issued a statement as well that said:

“The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office remains committed to supporting and providing legal and investigative guidance to a score of cold-case homicide investigations. The Carnell Sledge and Kate Brown homicides are being actively investigated by the Metroparks Police Department in partnership with the FBI. A fresh set of eyes have been brought in on a number of occasions to assist with the ongoing investigation. If you have any information, please contact CrimeStoppers at 216.252.7463.”

Tom added, “We don’t care how it gets done. Let’s get it done.”

Darlene also added, “We’re hoping and we’re praying. You know, we’ll see what happens. Someone knows something. Please come forward.”

Investigators are also offering big reward money for any tip that leads to an arrest and conviction.