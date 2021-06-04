New details uncovered about unsolved murders in Cleveland Metroparks 2 years ago

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered new information about the unsolved murders in the Cleveland Metroparks.

This comes to light on the two-year anniversary of the day when someone shot Kate Brown and Carnell Sledge in the Rocky River Reservation.

On the second anniversary, police gathered at the scene hoping for new tips.

And, we’ve learned billboards put up by the FBI and signs put up by Kate Brown’s family are sparking new tips.

We’ve reported, the families have grown frustrated wondering why there’s been no progress on the case for two years.

A young man and woman shot to death in broad daylight in the park for no apparent reason.

We asked Metroparks Police Chief Katie Dolan why not give the case to an agency with more staffing and experience in handling homicides? The Metroparks police don’t handle many violent felony crimes.

The chief pointed out her officers are trained, and they’ve been working closely with the FBI and state investigators.

She said, “We’ve received over 100 tips over the last two years, and we’ve interviewed more than 200 people.”

We also asked if police could give the public any indication about what’s been ruled out, or what’s been determined as possibilities? Can police say if the crime was targeted or something random?

The Chief responded, “We can’t. Everything is still open”

You might be thinking, two years since the crime, can police really hope for a good tip? Well, last weekend we showed you Kate Brown’s family put up signs asking for tips. And after those went up, Crime Stoppers says new information came in with a new lead to investigate.

FBI billboards also remind people along busy highways of a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. The FBI says those have also generated calls.

Meantime, Friday, Crime Stoppers made an appeal to the killer. Captain Richard McIntosh said,

“Turn yourself in. Go to your lawyer. Go to the police department. Turn yourself in. Get this off your back.”

Also Friday, friends and relatives of the victims gathered at the scene with carnations to remember Kate and Carnell.

The families desperately hope the new tips help crack the case. They can’t bear another anniversary with no justice.

Got a tip? Call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. Or the FBI at 877-FBI-OHIO