SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team is now asking more questions about exclusive video of a parent confronting a teacher about her son’s punishment.

The teacher was off the job again Friday and the investigation isn’t over. The child is now going to a different classroom and many of you are reacting to the situation.

The I-Team showed you video of an angry mom barging into a classroom at Mercer Elementary School in Shaker Heights. She had heard that her second grader had been put into a closet repeatedly as punishment.

She went into the classroom to question the kids about what they had seen and the teacher about what he had done.

The teacher’s personnel file shows he’s been a teacher there for more than two decades. It shows high marks and no discipline, but now this.

“Sir, you put my son in a closet? Don’t lie to me. These kids are not going to lie on you,” the mother said in the video.

“Ma’am, I put him in the coat room,” he responded.

“You had no reason to put my child in a closet,” she said.

“He was making noise and he wouldn’t stop,” the teacher responded.

The child’s mother says he’ll move to a different classroom now and a different school next year.

The district has not said how long the investigation will take, but the teacher has been out of the classroom the past two days since this happened. It’s not clear if that was his choice or the district’s.