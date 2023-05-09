***Related video above: Interim Cuyahoga County Sheriff Steven Hammett in February.***

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – There may soon be a new sheriff in town.

The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne has let county council members know he expects to nominate someone tomorrow to become the county’s new sheriff.

Council would have to approve the nominee and will likely hold hearings before voting.

Multiple sources say one candidate under consideration is a high-ranking member of the Cleveland Police Department.

County officials would not confirm that name as the nominee, so we are withholding it at this time.

Last year, Sheriff Christopher Viland submitted his resignation. The resignation came as a surprise to many.

The sheriff’s oversight includes the county jail and deputies who provide courtroom security, investigative duties and the search for wanted fugitives.

In recent years, the county has been troubled by deaths of inmates and illegal drugs getting inside the jail. While there have been significant steps made, issues still remain.