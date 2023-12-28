COLUMBUS (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found complaints suggesting so-called puppy mills are getting a break by getting notified before they get visits from State of Ohio inspectors.

So, we investigated what’s happening with inspections.

Many times, in recent years, the I-Team has put a spotlight on what the State Department of Agriculture calls large volume dog breeders.

We’ve visited kennels finding many dogs, often in cages stacked. Some breeders keep dogs in nasty conditions with poor medical care.

Animal rights groups complain breeders now get a heads up before a state inspector comes for a look around.

Mark Finneran, who is based in Columbus, spoke out for the Humane Society of the United States.

He argues that breeders getting advance notice of inspections gives them time to clean up and get rid of dogs in distress.

“We have asked the (state) board to take a deeper look at this,” Finneran said. “Think about any of us having family over for the holidays. Our house will look a little bit different if we know we have company, as opposed to a knock on our door on a random Tuesday afternoon.”

Meanwhile, we recently spoke to the State Department of Agriculture which oversees dog breeders.

“As a vet, we’re very passionate about this. We care,” Dr. Dennis Summers said.

For years, we’ve reported on calls to do more to crack down on bad breeders. We asked Dr. Summers why it seems as if the oversight is at the same point as it was a couple of years ago.

“I would challenge back, we are progressing,” he said. “We’re trying to do everything we can with all of the resources and assets that we have.”

So, what’s new? The state tells us the biggest change lately shows inspections resulting in more fines. Especially fines for repeat violators.

Meanwhile, we’ve also shown you some dog breeders get cited again and again.

“We’re pushing more of those enforcement actions to legal for referral. The fines that we are, potentially, levying against the repeat violators are higher,” Dr. Summers said.

Ohio has well over 500 licensed large volume breeders to inspect, but only a handful of inspectors. The state says inspectors get to every breeder once a year, but we’ve found the state rarely takes way a license.

“Our goal is not to immediately revoke a license. Our goal is to get them to come back into compliance,” Dr. Summers said.

Still, the Humane Society of the United States wants more action and less warning about inspections.

“These are not folks raising a dog or two in their back yard,” Finneran said.