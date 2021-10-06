New clues in case of Cleveland woman missing since June

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police released new pictures to the FOX 8 I-Team Wednesday that they hope will help them find a woman who has been missing for more than three months.

The pictures, taken from security cameras, show a bullet hole in the side rear passenger door of Rajah McQueen’s car.

“We saw her car when she was driving it around 7:30 a.m., June 26 and it was fine,” said Cleveland Police Detective Kevin Callahan. “Then after 11 a.m. the car was seen again on security video and a bullet hole is seen on the side of the car. That’s very concerning and alarming to us. Her car has not been spotted since.”

Photo courtesy Cleveland police

Family members say they have not seen or heard from McQueen since June.

“This is not like her,” said Briana McQueen, Rajah’s sister. “She would not just up and disappear and vanish.”

Her cousin, Alicia Kirkland, said Rajah was attending a bible college and went to church with her family every weekend.

“She is a beautiful person inside and out,” Kirkland said. “We want answers. We won’t give up. We want to know where she is and what happened.”

Photo courtesy Rajah McQueen’s family

Callahan says the FBI and CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County are working with him on the case.

Captain Richard McIntosh, of CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County, says a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the whereabouts of Rajah or the identity and prosecution of anyone involved in her disappearance. Tipsters can remain anonymous.