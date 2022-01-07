New charges against suspect in murder of Cleveland officer: I-Team

Previously aired video shows arrest of woman charged in murder of off-duty Cleveland officer

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found a series of new charges filed against a woman accused of killing a Cleveland police officer.

The Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted Tamara McLoyd on charges of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, felony assault, grand theft and more for a total of 10 charges.

These charges do not carry the death penalty. Cuyahoga County Prosecutors have cases reviewed by a committee to decide whether or not to pursue the death penalty. That has not happened yet.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors presented the case to the grand jury Friday morning. Police say McLoyd shot and killed Officer Shane Bartek last Friday during a carjacking. Police say McLoyd ambushed Bartek. Bartek fought with her in an attempt to get her gun and she shot him.

She then took off in his car.

A few hours later his car was found following a brief pursuit. The car was first spotted by a camera that reads license plates along the highway in Solon. That led to a chase through the eastern suburbs. Richmond Heights police arrested the driver along with Euclid police after the car crashed into a fence behind an apartment complex in Euclid.

The driver, Anthony Butler Jr., is facing several charges including receiving stolen property.

McLoyd was not in the car when it was found. She was arrested a short time later in Cleveland.

The I-Team has reported she had already been wanted for an armed robbery of a pizza shop in Cleveland.

And, she was on probation in connection with a robbery case handled by juvenile court in Lorain County.

But, the I-Team revealed juvenile courts in Lorain and Cuyahoga County spent months sending memos back and forth about which one should handle the case. And, we’ve found no public record anyone had actively started monitoring Tamara McLoyd on probation.

She, now, also could be sent to prison on that case for violating probation.

Officer Bartek’s funeral will be held Tuesday.