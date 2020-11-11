New charge against protester accused of assaulting Cleveland officer

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team obtained exclusive video showing a police officer assaulted the night of the presidential debate in Cleveland and a grand jury has just returned an indictment for what happened.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office just indicted Natalie Locke on a felony charge for assault on an officer.

Cleveland police released body camera video showing a confrontation at the RTA rapid stop in Little Italy. RTA video shows officers walking through the complex searching after they suspected someone had stolen one of their helmets. The video also shows an officer taking a helmet from a woman later identified as Locke.

Body camera video reveals, as officers are arresting her she asks, “You guys feel strong and powerful?”

As police lead her downstairs, an officer can be heard on his radio saying, “We got an arrest here at the RTA station. One of these protesters stole one of our helmets.”

Then, downstairs the woman kicks an officer in the groin and says, “Don’t (expletive) touch me… Don’t touch me. Get off of me.” Police have her take a seat.

“I don’t want this. I don’t want this,” she said.

“You got it. You bought it. You own this,” an officer responded.

Locke was not indicted for stealing the helmet. Only for the assault on the officer. She could face up to 18 months in prison, if convicted.

Meantime, the city also released video of another arrest that same night at a fence surrounding the debate site.

A report shows Charles Webb climbed over one fence and grabbed at another.

On Tuesday, court records showed he was convicted on a reduced charge of disorderly conduct. For that, his punishment was a fine of $25 plus court costs.

We left a message for Webb, and, as of late Tuesday, we had not heard back from him.

Court records did not have a phone number for Locke. The court docket shows she is due to go before a judge later this month for the chance to begin defending herself against the charge just filed.

