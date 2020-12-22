National Guard member reportedly assaulted at Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cuyahoga County has confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team that a member of the Ohio National Guard was assaulted while working at the Cuyahoga County Jail in downtown Cleveland.

The person, who was reportedly involved in an altercation with an inmate and other jail employees, received medical treatment on site and was not hospitalized.

There are reportedly about 50 National Guard members working in the jail as corrections officers due to officers out sick with COVID-19.

An incident report is not yet available, but FOX 8 will update this story as more is learned.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: