CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found mystery surrounding a Cleveland city employee hired at more than $100,000 a year to work part-time.

Fran DiDonato, suddenly, no longer works for the City.

One city official told the I-Team this week that she was terminated and escorted out of the building where she worked.

When we asked the mayor’s office to comment on the termination, a spokesperson sent a statement saying only, “I can confirm that Fran DiDonato is no longer employed with the city of Cleveland.”

When we sent a follow-up seeking clarification, the law director wrote back to us, “The city won’t comment further on Ms. DiDonato.”

We reported earlier DiDonato was hired in January at $105,000 to work part-time as a special assistant to the mayor.

It first came to light during city council budget hearings.

Councilman Brian Kazy asked top administrators, “Do we have a special assistant to the mayor working part-time making $105,000?”

The answer came back, “Mr. Chairman to Councilman Kazy, we do.”

After the I-Team started asking questions, the city announced Di Donato would be working full-time in the department of sustainability.

Again though, that just ended. We have also tried reaching out to DiDonato.

And, we are still working to answer more questions about this. We have requested personnel records to find out more.