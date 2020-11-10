Mystery solved surrounding Stark County voter’s ballot

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team found a mystery now solved surrounding a local voter’s ballot.

That mystery led to an investigation after last week’s election. Jonathan Spohn said he feels better about the vote.

“I’m glad, you know, I got an answer. Just got an answer,” Spohn said on Tuesday.

Last week, we showed you what happened at the polls. Spohn went to vote in Stark County and he told us a poll worker notified him he’d already voted by absentee ballot. But Spohn had not voted absentee.

So, the I-Team started investigating. And, Stark County officials looked into it, too.

The Stark County Board of Elections determined no one had filled out an absentee ballot in Spohn’s name. An office worker had made a clerical error with his voting record.

“The clerical error was that Mr. Spohn was entered into the voter registration system that he requested to vote early in person, which he had not. This then caused the poll books on Election Day to show that he had requested an absentee ballot…” the Stark County Board of Elections wrote in an email to FOX 8. “No other voter record was affected by this error.”

The county apologized to Spohn.

On Election Day, despite the confusion, he did get to fill out a ballot at the poll. The county said that vote will count.

“It still doesn’t make me totally comfortable that a simple error can cause a problem with voting and find me,” Spohn said. “Makes me feel a little better my information wasn’t out there. Someone else didn’t vote for me in person, or mail something in.”

Several local voters turned to the I-Team just before and after the election with concerns about what happened with their ballots.

Among the other cases, the I-Team also helped a local teacher get a replacement absentee ballot, and he said that ballot did show up online as received and counted.

