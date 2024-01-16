**Related Video Above: See previous coverage of this story.**

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A man wanted for a Jan. 4 murder in Cleveland Heights has surrendered to police.

Police chief Chris Britton told the FOX 8 I-Team that Joseph Byron Littlejohn, 20, of East Cleveland surrendered to police Tuesday. The chief said Littlejohn was accompanied by his attorney when he arrived at the police station.

Photo courtesy Cleveland Heights Police

Police believe Littlejohn is also responsible for an aggravated robbery that happened prior to the Jan. 4 murder that claimed the life of 22-year-old Alexander Gurley, who was shot and killed on East Overlook Road.

Littlejohn is expected in court soon to face the charges.

The chief added that the investigation is “far from over” and the Cleveland Heights Police Department is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of any other suspects involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Heights Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 216-291-3883 or you can also call the Tip Line at 216-291-5010. Callers can remain anonymous.

Also, you can report information to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.