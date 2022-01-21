Murder investigation at Kalahari Resort employee housing continues as family prays for answers

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found out that a total of seven people have now been arrested in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old man who was shot and killed at the housing complex for Kalahari employees.

Dontre Tate was murdered early Monday at the facility in Perkins Township. Police describe the facility as housing dorms for Kalahari employees .

Delonnie Brown, 26, was arrested on aggravated burglary and aggravated murder charges.

The six others are facing lesser charges. Two are facing aggravated burglary charges and four are facing tampering with evidence charges.

Perkins Township Police Chief Vincent Donald says detectives also believe they recovered the gun used in the murder.

Tate’s family said he use to work at Kalahari and was visiting a friend when the murder took place.

“My son was not a violent person,” said LaTonya Owens. “I just don’t understand. I don’t understand why this had to happen.”

His sisters, Demeria Owens and Sahara Tate, say their brother studied the Bible and always tried to help others.

“I cannot sleep because I just don’t understand,” Tate said. “Dontre was loving and caring. When he came into the room, he would light it up.”

Demeria Owens added that she and the entire family are heartbroken.

“My brother knew who he was and knew what God wanted him to be,” Owens said. “He kept his faith up until the very end, so me along with my family know my brother is in heaven right now.”

Officials with Kalahari Resorts & Conventions said they are “deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life that took place” and offer their “sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the victim.”

Tate’s family hoping all involved are brought to justice.

“I don’t know what to say,” Tate’s mother said. “Our whole lives have been turned upside down.”

Friends of the family started a gofundme account to help pay for his funeral expenses.