Munroe Falls waives late fees after most residents receive water bill late

MUNROE FALLS, Ohio (WJW)– Issues with the U.S. Postal Service caused the majority of residents in Munroe Falls to not get their water bills on time.

“It was about mid-January and we started getting the calls,” Munroe Falls Mayor James Armstrong told the FOX 8 I-Team Tuesday. “I didn’t get my water bill, the fire chief didn’t get his and a lot of our employees didn’t get theirs either. We got flooded with calls.”

The mayor said those living outside of Munroe Falls, that own property in the city, did get their bills on times. However, he said the majority of city residents did not.

The water bills were sent out around Dec. 23, but most people did not receive them until last week.

“This was an issue with the postal service,” Armstrong said. “To try to help our citizens as best we can, we are waiving late fees. So they don’t have to worry about any additional costs with late fees because it’s not their fault the postal service was late.”

Naddia Dhalai, a spokeswoman with USPS, stated officials apologize to customers who were impacted by the delay and noted they can visit their local post office for a letter to supply to billing companies.

She also released the following statement:

“The United States Postal Service processed and delivered a record number of holiday packages for the American people under some of the most difficult circumstances we’ve faced in the past century — specifically more than 1.1 billion packages were delivered this holiday season amidst a global pandemic. Throughout the peak season, the Postal Service, along with the broader shipping sector, faced pressure on service performance across categories as it managed through a record of volume while also overcoming employee shortages due to the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases, winter storms in the Northeast, as well as ongoing capacity challenges with airlifts and trucking for moving historic volumes of mail,” the statement reads. “To recover and stabilize operations, the Postmaster General and the Executive Leadership Team took a number of specific action steps to help address the issues.

Those action steps included:

Worked with union leadership to retain holiday peak season employees until operations stabilized.

We worked with union leadership to increase fulltime career staffing in key several facilities across the country, by more than 10,000 positions total, which will improve performance long term.

We continue to utilize employee overtime as necessary to stabilize operations.

We extended lease agreements on annexes to provide additional package processing and dispatch capacity beyond the holiday peak season

Implemented in August 2020, we realigned organizational reporting structures, providing greater visibility by the executive team into operations, allowing for quicker responses to issues

“The Postal Service strives every day to provide excellent service to our valued customers and we apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced. We have returned to pre-peak operational conditions in most areas and we fully anticipate continued improvements in service performance.”

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH 13) has been critical of the upper management with the USPS. He wrote a letter to the president asking for the entire USPS Board of Governors to be replaced.

“It’s a level of incompetence at the top that led to this problem,” Ryan said.

Many residents in Munroe Falls said they hope the mail issues are fixed soon.