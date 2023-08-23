[Watch previous FOX 8 I-Team coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A mother and son arrested and charged with bringing two firearms and 99 rounds of ammunition into the Cuyahoga County Justice Center earlier this month are now under indictment.

A county grand jury indicted Andrea D. Williams, 47, and her son Lanell T. Williams, 21, both of Cleveland, on felony counts of illegal conveyance, possession or control of a deadly weapon in a courthouse and carrying a concealed weapon in the Aug. 9 incident.

Lanell Williams (left) and Andrea Williams

They’re accused of trying to bring through a security checkpoint two loaded 9-millimeter handguns, one of which had an extended magazine. The indictment also seeks forfeiture of both guns.

They claimed they were being pursued by Andrea Williams’ ex-partner, the FOX 8 I-Team reported. Deputies said the incident did not appear to be part of a planned attack at the justice center.

Andrea Williams is also facing a criminal complaint in Cleveland Heights, accused of shooting up her ex-boyfriend’s house, the I-Team reported.

Each was handed a $25,000 bond at their arraignments on the weapons charges earlier this month.

No future court dates have been set.