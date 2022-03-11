More wrong-way drivers reported, but often not caught: I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows more wrong-way drivers on some of the area’s busiest highways.

It also shows why it’s so hard to stop those drivers.

The I-Team has learned of at least three more wrong-way drivers in the past few weeks. What happened in these cases could happen again right in front of you.

This week, drivers called 911 about a car going the wrong way on I-480.

One caller said, “I just passed the airport. There’s a car driving the wrong way.”

Video shows that car going westbound in the eastbound lane, almost hitting other traffic.

Highway video from last month shows a car blowing past signs and getting on a ramp to I-480. That driver then cut across four lanes of traffic, almost hitting other vehicles.

For that case, a 911 caller said, “Brooklyn. I just watched a guy getting on the wrong way on the highway.”

Last weekend, callers told police about a wrong-way driver on I-71 south near West 150th Street in Cleveland

A caller said, “There’s someone who spun out. Then she started driving the wrong way down 71.”

All of these cases share something in common. All of the wrong-way drivers disappeared before they got caught.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says chasing down wrong-way drivers is not easy, even with 911 calls.



Sgt. Ray Santiago said, “When these calls are dispatched, there’s a sense of urgency.”

He pointed out that a lot depends on where troopers or police are when a wrong-way driver gets reported.

Last year, we showed you a trooper making a bold move to stop a wrong-way driver barreling down the highway.

But, for the latest case on I-480, the closest troopers were many miles away.

If they don’t crash, many wrong-way drivers get off the highway or turn around on their own.

“I’d much rather have a situation where we’re wondering what happened to a vehicle, as opposed to we find out what happened with a crash investigation,” Sgt. Santiago said. “As much as we try to be everywhere at all times, we can’t be. If troopers or officers aren’t in the area, it makes these difficult to respond to.”

Of course, we’ve seen the impact of crashes involving wrong-way drivers locally. Some of those crashes have turned deadly.

In fact, we’ve seen so many cases of wrong-way drivers in Northeast Ohio, the Ohio Department of Transportation has been looking at sweeping new measures to prevent drivers from getting on highways in our area going the wrong way.

Those plans, though, are still being developed.

Ultimately, ODOT is considering a system of new signs, lights and cameras for ramps where wrong-way drivers have been spotted most.

Those drivers can simply be confused or lost, but they are often drunk or high.

The latest cases show wrong-way drivers can be dangerous, mysterious and sometimes unstoppable.