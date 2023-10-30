CLEVELAND (WJW) – Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows yet another case of teens in a juvenile lock-up turning violent.

The video sheds new light on a desperate call for help to take back control of the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.

The new video shows the same trouble that keeps happening again and again — teens going wild in the detention center.

This chaos broke out last month. You see multiple teens attacking one teen, others throwing chairs and security officers scrambling and struggling to restore order. But, this, just the latest case.

It’s so common that a magistrate recently went before county council saying something must be done and quickly.

The detention center holds the worst of the worst kids charged with crimes. Many are charged with murder, but the lock-up has been chronically short-staffed. Very short on guards.

We caught up with a former detention office.

“There was times I walked in, I was the only one there. Left there alone for hours with 30 kids,”

he said. “They don’t care if you worked 80 hours. They just need a body. At this point, so desperate, they just need a body to cover that shift.”

The Cuyahoga County executive recently announced he wants to hire two-dozen more detention center officers. That will depend, in part, on what’s included in a new county budget.

Multiple sources tied to the lock-up also say the detention center officers need more training.

Records show the latest attack there had been planned. The one before that involved a kid suspected of murder who had been arrested in a separate case after the beating of an innocent man.