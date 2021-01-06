More trouble for grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team uncovered another criminal matter surrounding the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.

The latest case involves a domestic violence call. A report just released to the I-Team shows it happened Dec.18 and it involved a woman making an allegation against Frank Q. Jackson.

Frank Q. Jackson has repeatedly made headlines for brushes with the law.

In this recent case, the 21-year-old woman accused Frank Q. Jackson of hitting her several times in the face.

The report states that officers “observed” that the victim “had a possible lump on her forehead.” The officers then requested a supervisor to respond. The victim stated that she did not want to press charges on Jackson and that she just wanted it to be documented.

A report further states a supervisor responded to the scene and “took photographs of the victim’s possible injuries.”

The report also states Jackson denied hitting the woman. He was released at the scene.

For days, Cleveland City Hall officials did not respond to texts or emails requesting comment. On Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson said information would be released later in their daily COVID-19 briefing.

The I-Team also requested the officers body camera video as well as the 911 call. Neither have been released yet.

The way this case is being handled is already catching the attention of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association. Three officers were recently arrested and charged with assault for a fight that happened outside the union hall. One of the officers was also charged for an assault on his girlfriend. In both of those cases, the victims did not want charges filed.

“Why are our officers being treated differently,” said police union president Jeff Follmer. “We can’t pick and choose who to charge. We have to be fair.”

