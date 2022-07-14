BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Beachwood police and the United States Postal Inspection Service are investigating more stolen mail complaints.

On Wednesday, three people filed reports with Beachwood police stating checks they mailed from the post office in Beachwood were stolen. Two of the victims mailed their checks in April, while the third mailed his the first week of July.

The daughter of one victim said two checks her 86-year-old mother mailed were stolen and altered.

“It was a good chunk of money withdrawn from her account,” the victim’s daughter told the FOX 8 I-Team. “She mailed them in April and just discovered it when she checked her bank statement.”

Another victim said he mailed a check April 12 to the Illinois Department of Revenue for $62. He noticed this week that the check had been stolen and altered.

The dollar amount on the check was changed to $2,000, a Beachwood police report states.

The third victim told police he placed five checks in the mail at the Beachwood post office around July 5. One of the checks was altered to the amount of $3,300 and cashed to a different name. According to the police report, the check was cashed at a bank in Minnesota.

The I-Team reached out to officials with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and were told they are aware of these recent reports and are investigating the matter.

If anyone has any information related to the thefts, please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455. Any information will be kept confidential.