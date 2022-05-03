BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered many more cases of your mail getting stolen from collection boxes.

We’ve learned of more reports of mail stolen inside post offices. It often has led to crooks getting into bank accounts and ripping off big bucks, so we investigated what’s happening with your mail now.

The I-Team found 10 reports filed with Beachwood police. The reports focused on checks stolen from collection boxes outside the post office on Green Road.

Those checks were altered, forged and cashed for thousands of dollars.

One victim told us, “I got an email that said, ‘You’re overdrawn.’ And when I saw it initially, I was like, ‘That can’t be right. I’m never overdrawn.’”

Another victim told us, “It has caused me quite a bit of hardship because I had to borrow money to repay bills and everything.”

The I-Team recently captured exclusive video of a raid. Investigators raided an apartment looking for evidence in stolen mail cases.

For months, we’ve shown you the problem all over Northeast Ohio, yet more cases keep coming to light with very few arrests.

The I-Team has found crooks often getting into mail collection boxes with stolen master keys used by mail carriers.

Meanwhile, we reported on a manager at the Massillon Post Office indicted on federal charges for stealing mail inside the facility.

Now, we’ve learned investigators also looked into the possibility of mail stolen in the Wooster Post Office.

The Office of Inspector General sent an email to the I-Team that said, “No arrest but a report of… findings was sent to USPS management.”

In Beachwood, the I-Team reviewed all of the reports for mail stolen from the collection boxes. We noticed some checks involved had been sent out last month. Others were sent in March. More were sent back in January and another even in December.

So, after all that, what about security measures?

One of the victims we spoke with said, “I think they should have more cameras, even have cameras outside to see who’s picking up.”

The Postal Service is investigating the Beachwood cases and the others.

The Postal Service says, “For safety and security reasons, we do not disclose details about USPS security systems.”

But, many people have lost patience with mail getting stolen.

Another of the victims we spoke with said, “I actually went in to the Green Road Post Office. I said, ‘Hey, what are you going to do about this?’”

The Postal Service says, through it all, the best way to protect your mail is to take it inside a post office and drop it off.