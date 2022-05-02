CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found more dangerous drivers taking over Cleveland streets, but records show police are doing less to crack down on speeders.

Sunday night, neighborhood security cameras captured cars racing through the city while even taking over lanes of travel for both directions.

An I-Team camera also captured some of those cars gunning their engines going across town.

This follows the deaths of two children last week in separate cases with hit and run drivers.

Yet, the I-Team has found a drop in the number of speeding tickets issued by Cleveland police.

We checked speeding tickets filed by Cleveland police in Cleveland Municipal Court.

For the first quarter of the year, we found 1,115 tickets filed. But, at that pace, the tickets for the year would be below the number in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

We shared our findings on the number of tickets with City Council Public Safety Committee Chairman Michael Polensek.

The councilman wants to see a traffic crackdown.

In fact, he said he heard the cars racing in the streets from inside his home.

“Insanity. I could hear it from the inside of my house,” Polensek said. “And you’ve got to set the tone because we all know there are certain suburbs you don’t speed in because you know you’re going to get pinched. But, in the City of Cleveland now, anything goes. You can blow through stop signs. Blow through red lights.”

The Cleveland Police union says a big factor is staffing. The police force is short about 250 officers.

Police struggle to keep up with major incidents let alone other enforcement. Last week, we found that Councilman Kerry McCormack wants to see speed bumps around the city to slow drivers.

We reached out to Cleveland police multiple times for comment on what we found with speed enforcement. The department did not respond before deadline.

Meanwhile, the demand for the city to ‘do something’ keeps growing.

We also reviewed statistics on local speed enforcement by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. We found in Cuyahoga County, troopers on the highways write anywhere from nearly 200 tickets per month to more than 700 per month.