CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered more evidence of City of Cleveland security cameras not working. Again, not capturing what happened.

We’ve found this to be a chronic problem, so we did some more digging.

This time, a city camera did not record what led to a car crash, but sometimes city cameras have even missed clues in serious crimes.

In the latest case, you can hear dispatch say on police radio, “the cameras are down, over there.”

A city camera did not capture what led to a crash at West 150th and Lorain.

For years, we’ve found city cameras often not recording critical incidents for the Real Time Crime Center.

We spoke to the mother of a driver involved in the latest case, the car accident.

“I was very frustrated,” Jennifer Morningstar said. “I mean, because it was a ‘he said, she said.’ It would’ve clearly showed who was in the wrong.”

Just weeks ago, we also found Real Time Crime cameras down. They missed video of the getaway after a robbery near West 140th and Puritas.

“Real Time responded back,” dispatchers told officers. “They say both of the cameras nearby were down. They were unable to get any vehicle information.”

Two years ago, we also revealed city cameras not working where a carjacker killed Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek.

To be clear, the cameras have captured key evidence in many, many crimes. But, so many examples have piled up of when it has not happened.

The city has told us, generally on any given day, only about 6% of its cameras are down. Offline due to repairs needed, due to maintenance, or even due to construction on the street.

But, while 6% may not sound like much, that involves more than 150 cameras.

Officers look to the cameras for clues even when seconds count. They don’t like finding out when the cameras are down.

You see why your neighbors don’t like it either.

“We pay all these taxes for these cameras to be in place. They should actually be in place and working,” Morningstar said.

In that latest case, police say the camera not working is a new unit. Technicians have been making adjustments, so at times, that camera has gone down.

The city has said in the past that employees take note each day of which cameras might not be working and why.