HOUSTON (WJW) – More lawsuits could be filed soon against Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“I’m getting ready to file more cases,” Attorney Tony Buzbee told the I-Team last Thursday. He did not say how many more cases he plans to file or exactly when they will be filed. He only said he was getting ready to make another “filing soon.”

Buzbee currently represents 24 women who allege sexual misconduct by Watson during massage sessions. All 24 cases are pending in Harris County District Court in Texas.

Watson and his legal team have denied all the allegations.

Ten women have filed criminal complaints with the Houston police department. Two of the 10 did not file civil lawsuits.

A Houston police detective, who investigated the 10 criminal complaints, stated during a deposition last Tuesday that she believed Watson committed 10 criminal acts.

Watson, however, faces no criminal charges. Two grand juries declined to indict him on any criminal charges.