CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found a mental health doctor has cleared the way for a Cleveland mother to stand trial for causing the death of her toddler by going on vacation and leaving the child home alone.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors say Kristel Candelario has been found to be sane and competent for trial.

Cleveland police video captured the scene earlier this year in the 3100 block of W. 97th Street. A 16-month old child had been found dead in a home.

Investigators determined the child had been left home alone for more than a week while her mom went on vacation.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors indicted Kristel Candelario for aggravated murder, child endangering and more.

Investigators say Candelario had left her child home alone for up to 10 days. Now, she has passed a psych review.

Candelario has pleaded not guilty.

Court records show a trial has been set for next month.