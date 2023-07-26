CLEVELAND – The body of a woman, who was missing for nearly a year, was located last week on the city’s eastside.

According to a police report, the body of Tyresha Little was found inside a storage tote in the backyard of a house in the 3700 block of East 129th Street.

Police went to the area after Cleveland Homicide detectives received a tip that Little’s body was located there, the report states.

Little’s daughter, Tajainea, said she is devastated and heartbroken.

“My mom was my best friend,” Tajainea said. “She was like a big part of me. It’s like all the lights just turned off for me, everything is still dark.”

Cleveland Police Detective Kevin Callahan said he was searching for Tyresha for nearly a year. She was last seen alive on August 30.

“It’s an active ongoing investigation,” Callahan said. “We want to know what happened.”

Callahan said officials with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office are still waiting for test results from the autopsy. Callahan said it could take six to eight weeks before officials know how Little died.

Tajainea said she wants answers.

“We don’t know how she got there,” Tajainea said. “The way she was left, we need answers, nobody deserves that.”

Little’s family is planning a vigil for her Thursday at 5 p.m. on the 3700 block of East 129th Street.

Anyone with information on Little’s death is asked to call CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County as soon as possible.