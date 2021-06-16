Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson now faces first-degree felony with new indictment

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A new indictment has been filed by Cuyahoga County prosecutors against Frank Q. Jackson, grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, for felony assault and failure to comply with police back in January of this year.

He had been indicted earlier this year for taking off during a traffic stop and injuring a Parma office. But the new charge makes it a first-degree felony.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutors Office shared the following statement on the new Jackson indictment with the FOX 8 I-Team:

“A clerical error was made in the original indictment as the victim in the case is a peace officer. The peace officer language was inadvertently omitted so the case was represented to include that and was true-billed by the Grand Jury. Due to the victim being a peace officer, the felonious assault charge is a first-degree felony.”

Jackson faces a sentence of up to 11 years with the peace officer language now included. Before he faced up to eight years.

