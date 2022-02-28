Many Cleveland officers ask to be transferred out of bomb squad: I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a big group of officers suddenly asked to be transferred out of the Cleveland Police Bomb Squad, meaning the city would need help from a federal or suburban agency in an emergency.

The Cleveland Police Patrolman’s Association says officers turned in paperwork to get out of the unit due to concerns about their safety.

They had raised issues over how supervisors handled some training and explosive devices.

Union President Jeff Follmer said, “For our safety and public safety, you’ve got to be trained right. We had a good group in there and there’s some concerns right now. Officers aren’t feeling safe.”

Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia issued a statement saying,

“The Cleveland Division of Police is conducting an internal review of an incident involving the Cleveland Police Bomb Squad. Information regarding staffing levels within the squad is considered tactical information and is not releasable at this time.”

She added,

“The Cleveland Division of Police regularly receives support from numerous partnering law enforcement agencies in assisting with bomb threat mitigation efforts.“

This comes to light not long after the former head of the bomb squad filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the police department.

Lt. Timothy Maffo-Judd claims he was transferred out of the unit in retaliation for reporting a bribe.

We also reached out to the FBI in reference to the city’s need for outside help in bomb threats with officers suddenly leaving the unit.

A spokesman sent a short statement that said, in part, “Bomb Technicians from the Cleveland FBI have a strong working relationship with the Cleveland Police Department.”