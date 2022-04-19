MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team found a local manager for the United States Postal Service was busted and accused of stealing from mail.

A federal court complaint shows Bruce Murdock Jr. under investigation for theft of mail by a postal service employee. The complaint said he is the West Area Post Office operations manager working out of the Massillon Post Office.

While records show Murdock did get arrested and a complaint has been filed, the case is expected to go before a federal grand jury for consideration of charges.

The complaint said investigators saw Murdock put his hands inside of mail to steal money. Records show detectives set him up in one case and watched. They said they sent an express mail package with some money inside, then he opened the package, took the money and resealed the package.

The case is being handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General.

The federal complaint said investigators believe the manager arrested has stolen mail and will continue to do it. That complaint said investigators have evidence he had taken money out of the mail passing through the Massillon Post Office as far back as two months ago.

We tried contacting Murdock, but we had no luck.

Inside the Massillon Post Office, a worker told us there would be no comment.

We also reached out to Tracy Gregg. We’ve shown you she’s had problems for months with that same post office. She runs a small business and piles of mail she sends out keep getting returned to her.

“It’s just a lot of mail issues, a lot of headaches. And they need to do better background checks and have more checks and balances in place,” Gregg said.

The supervisor’s case comes to light as we’ve shown you investigators have struggled for months to stop thieves all over the area stealing mail out of blue collection boxes.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office also said another local postal worker just plead guilty to stealing mail. William Hardrick will be sentenced in August.

In that case, investigators said he got caught “rifling” through mail not addressed to him and stealing from it.