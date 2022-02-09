Man with cane had to walk in snow to Cleveland ambulance: I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered video showing a man with a cane forced to walk down a snowy, icy street to get to a Cleveland ambulance.

It was yet another city EMS truck stuck in the snow.

This new video provides new evidence of a problem we’ve exposed for weeks and it’s leading the I-Team to ask again what’s being done about it.

Cell phone video shows a man with a cane struggling to get to an ambulance as a medic walks alongside of him. They’re walking on a street off of East 86th which hadn’t been plowed the day after last week’s big storm.

Nigel McCrory recorded what happened. He turned to the I-Team since we’ve been uncovering so many city EMS units stuck in the snow.

Wednesday, he told the I-Team, “This was a wake-up call. Something needs to be done about it. Something this terrible.”

Earlier, we revealed an ambulance stuck in the snow on the west side during the last storm.

EMS records show it took 49 minutes to get a man in a critical emergency to the hospital a mile away. He later died.

During a storm last month, we found 23 ambulances had to be towed out of the snow.

All of this led the I-Team to try to ask city hall what, if anything, is being done to help EMS crews get around in the snow when seconds count.

The delays have put a new spotlight on problems getting city streets plowed.

Meanwhile, we sent multiple messages to the mayor’s office, safety director’s office, and EMS.

Cleveland City Hall did not make anyone available to answer questions for this story.

Last month, the EMS Commissioner told us she wasn’t too concerned about paramedics getting stuck in the snow.

On Jan. 24, Nicole Carllton said, “You know the last big event we had was about ten years ago. It seems to happen once every ten years. We do the best we can with maneuvering.”

However, dozens of city ambulances were stuck in weeks.

The EMS union has called on the city to address the problem. A union leader recently sent an email to the city administration and council members suggesting a number of things that could be done.

Now, even citizens watching what’s happening in the streets are calling for action.

McCrory said, “I don’t have all the answers, but I know somebody needs to be talking about something.”

We recently showed you the Parma Fire Department has a small plow on standby during storms to help clear snow, if needed, where ambulances in that town are called.