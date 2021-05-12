Man who robbed Cleveland teacher during Zoom call sentenced to time in prison

**Watch a past report on this case in the above video**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The man who robbed a Cleveland teacher during a Zoom call back in November was sentenced Wednesday to time in prison.

The prosecutor in the case said Charles Derosett was given 6-9 years in prison. He will be on parole for 5 years once he’s released.

The FOX 8 I-Team earlier reported that Derosett, an already convicted felon, was out of prison for 36 days when police say he broke into the woman’s home while she was teaching remotely.

In March, he pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and felonious assault.

The I-Team reported Amanda Zupancic was robbed at knifepoint while inside her Cleveland home on November 23.

Courtesy: Amanda Zupancic

She heard someone breaking into her home when she was on a Zoom meeting with a student and his mother.

Zupancic confronted the robber and was able to let her two dogs, a German Shepherd and a Great Dane/Boxer mix, out of a room.

The student heard the suspect threaten the 32-year-old teacher and called 911.

The dogs chased the suspect out of the home.

A neighbor also helped chase down the suspect and detain him until police arrived.

Zupancic has said she is thankful to everyone who helped, including her two dogs, Lady and Wellington.