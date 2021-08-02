Man who drove erratically through local park now facing felony charges

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Heights police have arrested and charged a 64-year-old man who they say drove through Forest Hill Park erratically, and struck two parked cars.

James Blackmon has been charged with felonious assault. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Chief Annette Mecklenburg says detectives are still investigating and additional charges are possible.

According to police, at around 7:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the park for reports of a vehicle driving erratically and shots fired.

During a preliminary investigation, it was learned the vehicle crashed through a fence and drove into the park, then continued driving through the park into the parking lot where it struck two parked cars.

The driver then drove back into the park, past the pavilion and into one of the baseball fields.

The release from police states while the vehicle was going through the park, at least two people shot at it, trying to stop it.

Blackmon eventually stopped the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Police said it’s not believed, at this time, that anyone was hit by the vehicle or shot.

There were some reports that people suffered minor injuries while trying to run away, but police said there were no serious injuries.

Detectives did identify one of the people who fired at Blackmon’s vehicle. He has not been charged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cleveland Heights Police Department at 216-321-1234.